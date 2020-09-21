Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $138.28 on Monday. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

