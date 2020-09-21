Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $841,000 Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 463.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 138.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $12,993,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 159.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,981 shares of company stock worth $62,108,260. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $877.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $840.45 and its 200-day moving average is $575.96. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $897.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

