Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $731,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 81.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,078 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after buying an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after buying an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $41,237,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after buying an additional 731,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

NYSE:XPO opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.