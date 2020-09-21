38,424 Shares in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRY opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.30. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, VP John E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

