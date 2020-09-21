Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 39,624 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2,414.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

