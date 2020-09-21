Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $242,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

