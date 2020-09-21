Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.09.

Shares of MTN opened at $218.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.