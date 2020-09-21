Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,933,000 after acquiring an additional 893,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.84 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

