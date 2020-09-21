Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,041 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,084,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sony by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $30,772,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 5,797.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $78.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

