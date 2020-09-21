Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 65,704 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,871 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.19 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

