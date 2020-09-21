Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 163.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

