Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 45,156 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 481.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Evertec worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evertec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Evertec by 319.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.10. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

