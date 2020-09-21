Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

