Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 696.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 75,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of CNQ opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 439.50 and a beta of 1.73. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.