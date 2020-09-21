Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avista by 3,450,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 345,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,352,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 278,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avista by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 234,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

