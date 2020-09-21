Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 1,609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 151,945 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Washington Federal by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

