Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 61,012 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $101.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

