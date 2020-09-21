Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 217.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $7,242,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REGI stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

