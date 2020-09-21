Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,944 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Post by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Post by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Post by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

