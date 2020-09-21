Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.23 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

