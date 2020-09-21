Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.23 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
