Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 123,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

