UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.47 on Monday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

