Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 77.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of PRA opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

