Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,061,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,169 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,381,000.

LGND opened at $92.08 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

