Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.