Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,919 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after buying an additional 437,438 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

