Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,003 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CREE opened at $62.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

