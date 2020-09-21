Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $221,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 322,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

