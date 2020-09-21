Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $32.23 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $128.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $132.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.50 million, with estimates ranging from $130.23 million to $133.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

