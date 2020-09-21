Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $699,409.92 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,688 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $699,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,622,229 shares in the company, valued at $97,074,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $925,392.57.

On Friday, July 10th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,975,054.90.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

