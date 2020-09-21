Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 462 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 428.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 261,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James began coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

