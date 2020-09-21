Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,331 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

