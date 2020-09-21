Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 75,991 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,991 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after buying an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 949,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 493,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $51.55 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

