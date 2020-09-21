Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

