Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

