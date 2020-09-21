Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,478 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.86 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

