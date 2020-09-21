Federated Hermes Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $113.14 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

