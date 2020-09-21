Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,362 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $19,886,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $9,923,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $5,287,000.

AEO opened at $14.64 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

