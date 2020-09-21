Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

