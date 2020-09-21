Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

