Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,885 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after purchasing an additional 474,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 242,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.