Bank of Montreal Can Has $487,000 Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth $109,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

