Bank of Montreal Can Buys 191,823 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 16,680.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 191,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $475.03 million, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

