American International Group Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Athersys worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 316,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 140,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

