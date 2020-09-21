American International Group Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $225.02 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

