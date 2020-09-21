American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 17.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 226.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.