Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after buying an additional 588,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 311.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 500,320 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $46,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 95.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

