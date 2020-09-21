Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $4,342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $844.18 million, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

