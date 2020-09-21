American International Group Inc. Invests $294,000 in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,197 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $625.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

