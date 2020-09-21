American International Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.58 on Monday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

